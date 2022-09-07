Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

State Treasurer looks into emergency aid as drought continues in Kansas

FILE - Sights like this are common across much of Kansas due to a significant lack of rainfall...
FILE - Sights like this are common across much of Kansas due to a significant lack of rainfall over the summer.(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As drought conditions persist in much of Kansas, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers has started to look into emergency financial aid for those affected.

State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, that the drought currently affecting farmers and communities in Western Kansas strikes close to his heart, having grown up on a farm himself.

As drought conditions continue to impact Kansans, Rogers said his office is exploring options for emergency financial aid for those being affected.

“Our farmers support us all by providing the food we need to survive,” Treasurer Lynn Rogers said, “When conditions outside of our control make things difficult for these essential people in our communities, we must work to find ways to support them back.”

Rogers noted that drought conditions have gotten so burdensome that U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance is being offered. He said the USDA has issued several Primary Natural Disaster Area designations for counties in Kansas.

Rogers indicated that these designations allow counties access to federal support. He also said he is exploring how his office can help in the effort to provide relief to these areas.

“The impact this drought is having on Sorghum and Millet crops is going to have a domino effect,” said Treasurer Rogers. “Losing crops in the field to drought is going to create shortages farther down the chain.”

Rogers said he has started working with state officials and local leaders to find what emergency assistance can be provided to farmers and communities affected by the drought.

For more information on the USDA Kansas disaster programs, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Courtesy KCTV) Britt Reid is set to plead guilty in the DWI crash that left Ariel Young...
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
FILE - Shawn Parcells operates under “Professor Lynn.” Families accuse him of fraud and lying...
AG calls on families of Parcells victims to claim samples gathered in investigation
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s teams with Busch to release ‘Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza’
Crime scene tape
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide