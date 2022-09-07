KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.

KHP noted that the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

KHP said Troopers worked two fatal crashes not related to DUIs over the weekend.

Violations in 2022 seem to be on the rise compared to 2021:

Enforcement/Crash Data 2020 2021 2022 DUI Arrests 17 25 34 Speed Citations 1162 599 796 Speed Warnings 902 455 645 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 116 62 89 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 12 16 12 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 8 3 6 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Child Restraint - Citations 21 12 23 Motorist Assists 985 692 646 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 0 0 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 2

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.