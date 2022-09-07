KCK school rebrands as student-centered academy that can offer more individualized instruction

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, KS, public school is rebranding itself, renaming to Alfred Fairfax Academy this year.

The restorative academy is hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday commemorating its new name that recognizes the first African American state legislator in Kansas.

Principal Skyler Myers is excited about the change, saying the school is showcasing to its students that they can achieve anything they want to.

“As we’re coming out of the pandemic and so many changes to education, we saw with virtual learning this whole spectrum of how we can educate kids,” Myers said. “So really, trying to honor that and support kids the best that we can with our new understanding of that, while also pushing them to be as successful as they can.”

The former Fairfax Learning Center now honors Alfred Fairfax, a man who escaped slavery, fought for the Union in the U.S. Civil War, and settled here in Kansas.

Alfred Fairfax Academy offers smaller class sizes and is student-centered, and teacher-led.

Students struggling at their school can be referred by their counselor and the district’s alternative services coordinator to the academy to get on the right track..

They have a capacity of 75 students, but students finish their credits at any given quarter---so in total last year, they served around 135 students.

Myers believes the rebranding is necessary, especially after the past few years.

“We really just try to meet students where they’re at, accept students who they are, as they are, and then really try to work with them to see what are their goals, what are they wanting,” Myers said. “And then really try to custom the education that’s going to work for them, for what they want to do for their next steps.”

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10:30 Wednesday morning at the school on North 85th Street, north of Parallel Parkway.

