KC police identify 2 killed in quadruple shooting at Labor Day house party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have identified two people killed in a quadruple shooting that happened during a Labor Day house party.

“It has been a public nuisance,” one of the people living in the neighborhood said.

That’s the way neighbors describe one of the homes in the 7300 block of Manchester Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was at that same home that police and medical crews responded to a shooting around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers initially found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims, 20-year-old Dondre Hart and 26-year-old Deshawn Dudley, died at the scene.

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A fourth gunshot victim, who is also in stable condition, was taken to the hospital separately in a private vehicle.

A suspect has not been taken into custody yet. No description of the suspect has been released, either.

“As a neighbor, I’m shocked but not surprised. Because of the nature of that facility. Because it’s really not being used as a home anymore,” a neighbor said.

James Vertreese is the president of the Candlelight Ridge Homeowners’ Association.

“I saw the shooting,” Vertreese said. “I said ‘73rd and Manchester. Oh my goodness, there it is! Right over there at that house!’ So, I was very disturbed by that.”

Vertreese said the property is being used for large party gatherings, similar to the one on Labor Day, but neighbors said it wasn’t always like that.

“Our neighbors who owned it were wonderful neighbors and we would have our Homeowners’ Association annual meetings there,” a nearby neighbor said.

KCTV5 News was told those owners passed away and the property fell into the hands of people wanting to make a profit off it. We found that, since 2019, the owner has been City Living LLC. out of Harrisonville, Missouri.

On the city website, there are several code cases at the property from the last couple years. They are for people complaining of loud events and parties, and upwards of 300 vehicles at the property during the weekend.

Back in October of 2020, a city inspector came out to inspect the place. In the report, it cites the property being used as an indoor and outdoor event space.

After the inspector addressed violations to the property owner’s attorney, the report says the property owners decided to cease the use as an event space and return to a single-family residence.

Neighbors say the constant events and the incident on Monday prove otherwise.

Vertreese said he hopes that, this time around, the city and city councilmembers will do something to address this ongoing concern. They say it has fallen on deaf ears for years.

“Make sure that the folks who are operating their property will be conscious of the fact that their activities affect us and sometimes put us in harm’s way,” said Vertreese.

KCTV5 News has reached out to the city councilmember who oversees this district; we have not heard back.

As for the property owners, we were not able to get in contact with them.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.