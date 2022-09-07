Aging & Style
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide

Crime scene tape
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia.

The KBI said around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman called 911 after discovering her friend’s body in the 400 block of E. Arcadia St. Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded and found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home.

An autopsy was performed. The coroner ruled Ham’s manner of death a homicide.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or submit a tip online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. Tips can also been sent to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.

