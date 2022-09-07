‘High demand’ moves Kevin Hart’s 6 Kauffman Center shows to single T-Mobile Center performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A month ago, actor-comedian Kevin Hart announced he would hold six shows over three days in November at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. That has been nixed in lieu of a standalone performance a few blocks away.

The Kauffman Center stated that “due to high demand,” Hart’s “Reality Check Tour” stop in Kansas City will now be a single show at T-Mobile Center on Nov. 3.

Tickets for the Kauffman Center performances will not be valid, and the refund process will be complete in 30 days, the entertainment venue stated.

