‘High demand’ moves Kevin Hart’s 6 Kauffman Center shows to single T-Mobile Center performance

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A month ago, actor-comedian Kevin Hart announced he would hold six shows over three days in November at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. That has been nixed in lieu of a standalone performance a few blocks away.

The Kauffman Center stated that “due to high demand,” Hart’s “Reality Check Tour” stop in Kansas City will now be a single show at T-Mobile Center on Nov. 3.

Tickets for the Kauffman Center performances will not be valid, and the refund process will be complete in 30 days, the entertainment venue stated.

For event information, click here.

