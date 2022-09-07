Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

FORECAST: More patchy, dense fog could impact morning commute

By Erin Little
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you have Tuesday evening plans, there will be a warmer feel to the air. We are tracking more patchy, dense fog that could impact your commute overnight and into Wednesday morning. Warmer air will slowly make a comeback between now and the end of the workweek. By Red Friday, expect highs closer to 90 degrees. Right now, we are also tracking our next storm system. We expect that to arrive Saturday night into Sunday, bringing with it a cooler fall feel. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via KCTV5 News and our app.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We are tracking more patchy, dense fog that could impact your commute overnight and into...
FORECAST: More patchy, dense fog could impact morning commute
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Dense fog in the morning, 80s in the afternoon
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Foggy morning, but a pleasant Tuesday in the 80s
6 p.m. Labor Day forecast
FORECAST: Dense fog could impact Tuesday morning commute