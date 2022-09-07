FORECAST: More patchy, dense fog could impact morning commute

If you have Tuesday evening plans, there will be a warmer feel to the air. We are tracking more patchy, dense fog that could impact your commute overnight and into Wednesday morning. Warmer air will slowly make a comeback between now and the end of the workweek. By Red Friday, expect highs closer to 90 degrees. Right now, we are also tracking our next storm system. We expect that to arrive Saturday night into Sunday, bringing with it a cooler fall feel. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via KCTV5 News and our app.

