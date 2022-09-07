Aging & Style
Cycling community announces ‘Bright Lights for Charlie’ ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Cyclists are honoring a rider killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August.

That Saturday morning, a white Acura MDX struck Charles Criniere as he was riding along View High Drive. Criniere was a teacher and father of 10.

On Tuesday, a group of local cyclists announced that they were organizing a ride near Longview Lake in Criniere’s memory. It’s called “Bright Lights for Charlie” and it will take place on Sept. 17. Money raised through the event will go to Criniere’s family.

JC VanDeventer helped organize the ride, although he had never met Criniere.

“Charlie had a lot of bright lights he left behind,” VanDeventer said at the announcement. “He left behind 10 bright kids, hundreds of bright students. We want to advocate for everyone using bright taillights.”

VanDeventer and other cyclists hope the event will help encourage riders to use taillights and encourage motorists to drive safely.

The place where Criniere died is a popular route for bikes in Lee’s Summit, Raytown and Kansas City.

“I rode by there 10 times Saturday myself,” VanDeventer said. “Absolutely that could have been me.”

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. also spoke at the announcement, saying that the county would assist riders at the event to ensure safety.

“We value and prioritize safety,” White said. “Jackson County partnering on this bike ride is one way to show our support for Charlie’s family and advocate for reducing the dangers to walking or biking for anyone.”

