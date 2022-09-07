Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Coffee prices increase due to extreme weather conditions

You may like to swing by a local coffee shop and grab a cup of joe or you may brew your own at...
You may like to swing by a local coffee shop and grab a cup of joe or you may brew your own at home. However, if you get your morning caffeine kick it’s gonna take an extra shot at your wallet.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may like to swing by a local coffee shop and grab a cup of joe or brew your own at home.

However, getting your morning caffeine kick will take an extra shot at your wallet.

In 2019 one pound of coffee would cost you about $4.17; by 2021, the price increased to $4.73. Now you could be paying as much as $5.79 for just one pound of coffee. This rapid price increase has made it difficult for local coffee shops to keep their prices down.

“I think that just adds another layer of not only are we like starting the business but we’re also fighting all these obstacles including price increases,” said Caleb Alwardt, Owner of Greenhouse Coffee and Affogato bar.

Brazil is the largest supplier of coffee beans to the US. This year the country faced extreme weather conditions that impacted the crop supply. This has led to a price hike that affects everyone. Local coffee shops are doing their best to keep prices down for customers while navigating the supply shortage.

“So we haven’t adjusted our prices yet, but if it does change anymore, we probably will have to, but we’ve tried to keep it all as low as possible,” said Alwardt.

One way you can save some cash is by making your coffee in your kitchen, but even home brew costs more and won’t save you as much money as in previous years. If you plan on picking up a pumpkin spice latte on your way to work, it’s better to buy from a local coffee shop. While it may cost a few more cents, most of that money stays in the local economy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Courtesy KCTV) Britt Reid is set to plead guilty in the DWI crash that left Ariel Young...
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
FILE - Shawn Parcells operates under “Professor Lynn.” Families accuse him of fraud and lying...
AG calls on families of Parcells victims to claim samples gathered in investigation
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s teams with Busch to release ‘Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza’
FILE - Sights like this are common across much of Kansas due to a significant lack of rainfall...
State Treasurer looks into emergency aid as drought continues in Kansas
Crime scene tape
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide