Casey’s teams with Busch to release ‘Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Casey’s has announced a new pizza they hope will take the midwest by storm.

Casey’s “Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza” is a breakfast pizza made with a Busch’s beer cheese sauce.

The company has had several posts teasing the partnership before making the announcement official Wednesday morning.

