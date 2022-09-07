AG calls on families of Parcells victims to claim samples gathered in investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General has called on the families of the victims of Shawn Parcells to claim those samples gathered in the investigation against him before Oct. 6.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Shawnee Co. District Court judge has approved a request to close the state receivership of human tissue and other biological samples gathered during the investigation of Shawn Parcells.

Parcells, a former Topekan, has been permanently banned from providing autopsy services in the State of Kansas.

AG Schmidt noted that Judge Mary Christopher granted the request form his office to end the receivership of samples gathered from a location Parcells used in Topeka. His office and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment inventoried and safely stored the samples, releasing those to appropriate family members who request them.

Schmidt indicated that any samples left unclaimed by Oct. 6, 2022, will be medically disposed of according to court orders.

Anyone with reason to believe a family member’s biological samples could have been in Parcells’ or his company’s possession and who wants to request the sample be returned should do so as soon as possible by contacting the AG’s Victim Services Division at 785-291-3950.

Schmidt said family members and next of kin have the right, based on the court order, to designate the release or disposal of human tissue or biological samples. He said the order closes the receivership which means families must contact his office before Oct. 6.

Parcells and his affiliated companies have been permanently banned from doing business in the state under an order issued in August by Judge Christopher which resolves the lawsuit Schmidt filed in March 2019. He was also ordered to pay more than $254,700 in restitution to 82 victims’ family members. and a $200,000 fine for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Parcells was also ordered to pay a $200,000 penalty for violating the Kansas Falce Claims Act after autopsy services were provided in Wabaunsee Co. and $49,600 in damages. Lastly, he was ordered to pay $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.

Parcells was convicted in 2021 on criminal charges filed by the Attorney General in Wabaunsee Co. District Court. He awaits sentencing on these charges.

