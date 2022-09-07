Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray...
In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old male juvenile had been charged with capital murder.

In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend.

Killed in the Aug. 28 shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe.

Police say a person or persons in a car driving by a far north Fort Worth house opened fire on the home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cyclists are honoring a rider, teacher, and father of 10 who was killed in a hit-and-run during...
Cycling community announces 'Bright Lights for Charlie' ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run
Kansas City police have identified two people killed in a quadruple shooting that happened...
KC police identify 2 killed in quadruple shooting at Labor Day house party
A 254-unit apartment complex is one step closer to coming to Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront....
KCMO commission unanimously approves new Riverfront apartments
“It’s important that people not try to handle bats with their bare hands if they do find one in...
Calls about bats in homes on the rise in Johnson County, but experts say it’s not uncommon
Britt Reid, a former Chiefs coach and the son of Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty to...
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured