Trial in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire plot to begin Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A trial begins Tuesday for a St. Louis reality TV star accused in a murder-for-hire plot.

Tim Norman is known for appearing on the reality TV series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” which follows a family running a soul food restaurant chain. Norman is accused of masterminding an insurance scam that ended with his nephew being shot to death in 2016.

Federal authorities say Norman paid the shooter and an exotic dancer to help pull off the scene. They have already pleaded guilty to their role in the crime.

