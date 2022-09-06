Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

St. Louis man involved in dogfighting for 30 years, police rescue 13 dogs

Brian Maclin is facing 14 charges; 12 counts of animal abuse, a dog fighting charge and an...
Brian Maclin is facing 14 charges; 12 counts of animal abuse, a dog fighting charge and an animal neglect or abandonment charge.(St. Louis County Police)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who has been involved in dogfighting for 30 years in St. Louis is facing 14 charges.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to a home in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Drive in Hanely Hills in mid-August after getting a tip about dog training and fighting. Animal control joined officers and they found a pit-bull-type canine chained to a fence with no water, food or shelter as soon as they arrived at the property. Officers then heard animals whimpering inside a detached garage.

Officers found 12 dogs locked in small cages with large amounts of feces piled up. Police said none of the dogs had access to water or food and all looked malnourished. Charging documents say nine of the 12 dogs had injuries consistent with dog fighting.

Police also found a treadmill and hanging rope they believed were used to train the dogs.

Brian Maclin told investigators he’s been involved in dogfighting for the last 30 years and prefers to use smaller dogs.

Animal control took the dogs for medical treatment.

In total, Maclin is facing 14 charges; 12 counts of animal abuse, a dog fighting charge and an animal neglect or abandonment charge.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Courtesy KCTV) Britt Reid is set to plead guilty in the DWI crash that left Ariel Young...
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
FILE - Shawn Parcells operates under “Professor Lynn.” Families accuse him of fraud and lying...
AG calls on families of Parcells victims to claim samples gathered in investigation
Casey's and Busch partner for Breakfast Beer Cheese pizza
Casey’s teams with Busch to release ‘Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza’
FILE - Sights like this are common across much of Kansas due to a significant lack of rainfall...
State Treasurer looks into emergency aid as drought continues in Kansas
Crime scene tape
KBI investigates death of 80-year-old in Crawford County as homicide