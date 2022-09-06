Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning.

Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting.

Crews transported one victim to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known at this time.

No suspect was taken into custody, and no suspect description has been released.

