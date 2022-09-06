Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Services to be held for late KCFD firefighter, paramedic

Brian Johnson
Brian Johnson(Kansas State Fire Fighters Association)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Services will be held for late KCFD firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson after he passed away at 77 years old.

The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association says on Sunday, Aug. 28, Kansas City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson passed away at the age of 77.

KSFFA said Johnson was born in Wichita and as an adult, he joined the U.S. Navy as a medic and served in Vietnam. When he returned home, he went on to earn his Master’s degree and later became a paramedic and firefighter for KCFD.

The Association noted that Johnson spent his life helping others, enjoying every day and that he never missed a Chiefs football game.

KSFFA said Johnson leaves behind his wife Mary, his children Ann and Mark, and his two grandchildren.

Services have been set for %;30 - 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home, 6300 Parallel Pkwy. in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Damian Norfleet was at his family’s former home in Grandview with his siblings the night a...
KC Unsolved: Damian Norfleet Jr’s parents working to get justice for teen’s 2019 murder
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
A candlelight vigil at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will honor and remember POWs from...
Candlelight vigil at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial honors POWs from all wars
Sharice Davids visits The Culinary Center of Kansas City on Sept. 6, 2022.
Davids highlights women-owned businesses during tour of Culinary Center
File - Police identified the 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Independence...
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed in Independence on Sept. 1