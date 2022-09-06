Aging & Style
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed in Independence on Sept. 1

File - Police identified the 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Independence...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on an Independence highway.

Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway.

According to law enforcement, a vehicle that was traveling southbound on 291 Highway struck a man, who was in a lane of travel.

Luiz Lopez, a 61-year-old Independence man, died at the scene.

The vehicle’s driver was not injured.

