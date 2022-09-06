Pet of the Day: Chutney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This is Chutney.

At 3 years old, Chutney still has a ton of love to give! This confident girl takes treats gently, loves belly rubs, and will put her head right on your lap for a nice nap.

She is also very curious and smart, so would do best in a home where she can get a lot of mental stimulation. Chutney sometimes plays a little on the wild side, so she would do best in a house with no young children.

She needs to play and get out her energy, which would be better matched by a doggy sibling! She just requests that she get to meet any doggy siblings before going home, so you know if it’s a perfect match.

This girl is so sweet and deserves a loving home. If you are interested in meeting or adopting Chutney, visit her today at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care in Swope Park!

