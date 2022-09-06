Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Person critically injured after speeding vehicle runs into rear of loading truck

FILE: Traffic was closed in the eastbound Highway 150 lanes for nearly two hours.
FILE: Traffic was closed in the eastbound Highway 150 lanes for nearly two hours.(WGEM)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one person was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning with critical injuries following a car crash on Missouri Highway 150.

A crash report indicated a silver Chevrolet Ventura van was driving east on the highway at a high rate of speed when it approached a GMC C7500 Straight Truck that had been hauling dirt.

The report stated the GMC had pulled out onto the highway and was increasing its speed, but the van, which was going faster than the speed limit, could not stop and struck the truck going up under the rear of the bed.

A passenger in the van was making sandwiches in the back of the vehicle and was thrown forward into the back of the front seats, the report stated.

Police said she suffered critical injuries.

No other injuries were reported, but traffic was closed in the eastbound lanes for nearly two hours.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The building is set for construction at E. Riverfront Drive on Berkley Parkway, right next to...
KC’s plan commission unanimously approves new Riverfront apartments
The KC Current unveiled additional looks for the state-of-the-art build ready to get underway...
KC Current to break ground on new stadium in early October
Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was...
Missouri special session for cutting state income taxes postponed
A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning.
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning