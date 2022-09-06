Person critically injured after speeding vehicle runs into rear of loading truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said one person was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning with critical injuries following a car crash on Missouri Highway 150.

A crash report indicated a silver Chevrolet Ventura van was driving east on the highway at a high rate of speed when it approached a GMC C7500 Straight Truck that had been hauling dirt.

The report stated the GMC had pulled out onto the highway and was increasing its speed, but the van, which was going faster than the speed limit, could not stop and struck the truck going up under the rear of the bed.

A passenger in the van was making sandwiches in the back of the vehicle and was thrown forward into the back of the front seats, the report stated.

Police said she suffered critical injuries.

No other injuries were reported, but traffic was closed in the eastbound lanes for nearly two hours.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.