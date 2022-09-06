Aging & Style
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst.

With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.

To help retirees plan for a comfortable future without breaking the bank, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities in the U.S. across measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational facilities. It said data sets ranged from cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure.

Source: WalletHub

Overall, Overland Park ranked 41st in the nation with a total score of 50.83, an Affordability rank of 117, an Activities rank of 124, a Quality of Life rank of 41 and a Health Care rank of 14.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 105th overall, with a total score of 46.03, an Affordability rank of 65, an Activities rank of 77, a Quality of Life rank of 165 and a Health Care rank of 84.

Lastly, Wichita ranked 174th overall, with a total score of 39.49, an Affordability rank of 104, an Activities rank of 128, a Quality of Life rank of 169 and a Health Care rank of 148.

The report also found that Kansas City had the fewest recreation and senior centers per capita.

According to the study, the best cities to retire to include:

  1. Charleston, S.C.
  2. Orlando, Fla.
  3. Cincinnati, Ohio
  4. Miami, Fla.
  5. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
  6. San Francisco, Cali.
  7. Scottsdale, Ariz.
  8. Wilmington, Del.
  9. Tampa, Fla.
  10. Salt Lake City, Utah

The study found the worst cities to retire to include:

  1. Bridgeport, Conn.
  2. Newark, N.J.
  3. San Bernadino, Cali.
  4. Rancho Cucamonga, Cali.
  5. Stockton, Cali.
  6. Detroit, Mich.
  7. Vancouver, Wash.
  8. Baltimore, Md.
  9. Wichita, Kan.
  10. Lubbock, Texas

For more information or to see what the experts say, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

