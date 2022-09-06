Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell

Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24, 2022.
Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24, 2022.(Kansas Missing and Unsolved)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ottawa Police are searching for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24.

The Ottawa Police Department says it is looking for Garrett Russell, 30, after he went missing from the city on Aug. 24.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Russell was last seen driving a white 1998 Toyota Corolla with Kansas license plate 619-RGX.

Russell has been described as 6-foot-4-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His ears are pierced and he has multiple tattoos.

OPD noted that Russell’s family just wants to know that he is safe.

If anyone sees Russell or has information about his disappearance, they should call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-1700 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Damian Norfleet was at his family’s former home in Grandview with his siblings the night a...
KC Unsolved: Damian Norfleet Jr’s parents working to get justice for teen’s 2019 murder
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
A candlelight vigil at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will honor and remember POWs from...
Candlelight vigil at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial honors POWs from all wars
Sharice Davids visits The Culinary Center of Kansas City on Sept. 6, 2022.
Davids highlights women-owned businesses during tour of Culinary Center
File - Police identified the 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Independence...
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed in Independence on Sept. 1