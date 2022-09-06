Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Man shoots, kills cousin in argument over bicycle, sheriff says

Authorities say a fatal shooting occurred between family members in Mississippi over a bicycle.
Authorities say a fatal shooting occurred between family members in Mississippi over a bicycle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a man is dead after fighting with another family member over a bicycle.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports Antonio Barton, 37, has been charged with murder after shooting and killing his cousin on Monday.

According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Barton and James Porter, 42, are distant cousins and got into an argument after they spotted each other on the road.

WLBT reports Porter stopped his vehicle and got Barton to stop his car. Porter then confronted Barton about a fight their sons had a couple of days prior.

Authorities said the boys got into their own fight after Porter’s son accused Barton’s son of stealing a bicycle.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said things escalated quickly between the two dads when Porter slapped Barton, and Barton responded by shooting Porter dead.

“It was a family affair that got out of hand,” the sheriff said.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Porter was arrested at his grandmother’s house after the reported shooting.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cyclists are honoring a rider, teacher, and father of 10 who was killed in a hit-and-run during...
Cycling community announces 'Bright Lights for Charlie' ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run
Britt Reid, a former Chiefs coach and the son of Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty to...
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
“It’s important that people not try to handle bats with their bare hands if they do find one in...
Calls about bats in homes on the rise in Johnson County, but experts say it’s not uncommon
Leonard Glenn Francis removed his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet on Sunday.
Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ from Navy bribery scandal escapes house arrest in San Diego
Parents say they are concerned as the first day of school draws nearer for Uvalde students and...
Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack