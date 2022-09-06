Lawrence police detained student following ‘credible threat’ toward high school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lawrence police detained a student after a “credible threat” was made toward Free State High School Tuesday.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, district employees asked police to investigate the threat in the morning.

The police told KCTV5 News that a student had told their parents(s) about what a freshman boy had said. It concerned the parent(s), who then contacted the school district.

“The threat was concerning and contained details,” LPD Deputy Chief Adam Heffley said.

Once police identified the student, school employees and the school resource officer tried to talk with him. They asked him to relinquish his backpack.

“The student was then intentionally defiant with school personnel and officers,” the deputy chief said.

The student didn’t cooperate and left school property. He then started heading toward commercial businesses just south of the school.

As there was reason to believe the student was armed, the school resource officer requested backup. In the meantime, he continued asking the student to comply.

At that point, another officer who was responding got in front of the student and was able to detain him without further incident.

It was ultimately determined that the student was not armed.

School district employees “will determine any disciplinary action against the student,” the police said.

“The Lawrence Police Department and School District work together daily and will always remain committed to fully investigating any threat,” the deputy chief said. “We’re glad this ended the way it did.”

