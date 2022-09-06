Aging & Style
Korean War veterans to be honored at Kansas National Guard Museum event

Members of the "M*A*S*H" cast gather around to bury Klinger's yellow dress in a foot-locker...
Members of the "M*A*S*H" cast gather around to bury Klinger's yellow dress in a foot-locker time capsule during taping of the show's final episode in January 1983. The 2 1/2-hour finale was the highest-rated television show in Nielsen Media Research history, and still hasn't been topped. From left, are cast members Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda and William Christopher. (AP Photo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans of the Korean War and their families have been invited to an event to remember and honor their service, but to also celebrate the 50th anniversary of MASH - a television show based on the war.

The Museum of the Kansas National Guard at 125 SE Airport Dr. says with the support of area veterans organizations, veterans of the Korean War, family, friends and the public have been invited to a remembrance event at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Museum noted that the event will honor and recognize Korean War Veterans and families with a scheduled program, a special guest speaker Dr. Geoff Babb from the Fort Leavenworth Command and General Staff College, a time for veterans to share stories, and a luncheon.

The event is meant to honor and remember veterans and families of the “Forgotten War,” to inform the public about the history of the Korean War and its remaining effects, and to recognize the anniversary of the long-running television series MASH.

The Museum indicated that 2022 is also the 50th anniversary of the tv show MASH and the museum will have its MASH hospital tent and other Korean War displays on view.

