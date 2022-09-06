Aging & Style
Knoxville company recalls beef jerky products due to possible listeria concerns

By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. issued a recall regarding its beef jerky products, due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

The Knoxville company recalled all beef jerky items that were produced on Aug. 25.

The company advises avoiding consumption of the Beef Jerky Experience Chop House Style Prime Rib flavored beef jerky that displays an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023.

The products recalled have an establishment number of “8091″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

USDA says the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported that it received confirmation from its third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned positive for listeria.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

