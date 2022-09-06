KC’s plan commission unanimously approves new Riverfront apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 254-unit apartment complex is one step closer to coming to Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront.

The City Plan Commission approved the project 5-0 Tuesday morning, with conditions.

The building is set for construction at E. Riverfront Drive on Berkley Parkway, right next to Bar K and east of the Heart of America Bridge.

The St. Louis-based development company ‘Lux Living’ is pitching the seven-story residential building. It will feature a parking garage with 230 parking stalls underneath the building, with the main entrance, will be on the south side of the building.

A report from the City Plan Commission says staff would like to see pedestrian access on the northern side of the building as well.

This comes as a streetcar extension is set to be completed by 2025, connecting 3rd and Grand directly to the Riverfront. The city is also working on a bike and pedestrian bridge that will connect the Rivermarket area to the Berkley Riverfront Park area. The final design on that is expected to be completed in nine months.

Tuesday’s approval means the commission will make a recommendation to the City Council and the council’s Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee. That committee will then make a recommendation to the council on whether to approve the project.

