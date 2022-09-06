KC Unsolved: Damian Norfleet Jr’s parents working to get justice for teen’s 2019 murder

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - For more than three years a mother and father have worked to get justice for their 14-year-old son who was shot and killed inside his own Grandview home.

Damian Norfleet Jr.’s parents say he loved his family and football. They hope someone will come forward and help police arrest his killer. They say waiting for that day is a test of faith and patience.

“His passion was football,” Damian’s mother Latisha Seaton said. “He actually had scouts looking at him while he was in middle school. Unfortunately, as you all know, he never made it to high school.”

His father, Damian Norfleet Sr., enjoyed watching his son compete.

“I loved it,” Norfleet said. “I went to every game.”

Seaton says their son was more than a football player. “A helper,” she said. “He cared. He really cared about people.”

Damian’s parents remember how he adored his younger siblings. “He loved them to death, especially his baby brother,” Seaton said.

The 14-year-old was at the family’s former home off Ashland Avenue near Park Lane in Grandview with his siblings the night a killer shot through the family’s back door June 24, 2019.

“My kids are traumatized from what happened that night because my kids were there,” Norfleet said. “My son doesn’t like back doors.”

In that moment each of his family members’ lives changed. They are hoping someone with information will speak up. “My baby, his name will not go in vain. As long as we have breath in our lungs or in our bodies, I’m going to do whatever I have to do to make sure that we get justice for my baby because we are not at peace,” Seaton said. “We’re definitely far from that. We are just trying to maintain because we have other babies.”

Family members are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. “Have some type of heart, the same type of heart my son had for other people,” Norfleet said.

“The day that they tell me that they caught the person who did that to my baby,” Seaton said. “Oh my gosh, that will be the best day of my life. Jesus. I pray, I beg for that to happen.”

The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest for any felony crime.

Anyone can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS or use the QR Code.

Kansas City CrimeStoppers (KC Crimestoppers)

