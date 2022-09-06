KC Current to break ground on new stadium in early October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As anticipation builds for the first professional women’s soccer stadium in the world, the Kansas City Current announced the official groundbreaking date.

The club released additional renderings of the stadium along with marking Oct. 6 as the day of its ceremonial groundbreaking.

The KC Current stated dignitaries from the Kansas City and NWSL landscape, along with owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes, will participate in the shovel ceremony at 5 p.m. that day.

The club will hold a celebration party to end the festivities.

The KC Current unveiled additional looks for the state-of-the-art build ready to get underway at Berkley Riverfront. (KC Current)

“This is a historic and iconic night for our organization and for women’s sports across the globe,” Current co-owner and founder Angie Long said in a statement. “So many people have come together to make this project possible, and we can’t wait to put a shovel into the ground.”

Co-owner Chris Long added, “Not only is this stadium part of our vision to be the best women’s football club in the world but it also represents an investment in a multi-purpose venue which will bring concerts, other sports and tremendous programming which will undoubtedly benefit our broader region.”

The club anticipates the new stadium to open beginning in the 2024 NWSL season.

