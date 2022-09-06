Aging & Style
Kansas City area gas prices fall 12 cents in a week, down 18 cents in last month

The Labor Day holiday brings out lots of travelers, even with higher gas prices.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area have fallen 18 cents in the past month---including 12 cents in the last week---but still stand 50 cents higher than last year, according to new numbers released Tuesday morning by a company that analyzes gasoline costs.

Gas prices in the Kansas City area are currently averaging $3.34 per gallon. That’s 41 cents per gallon cheaper than the national average, which currently sits at $3.75 per gallon.

National gas prices have fallen 29.5 cents in the past month, although they stand 58 cents higher than this time last year, according to GasBuddy, which monitors gas prices around the country.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

