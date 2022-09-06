Aging & Style
FORECAST: Dense fog could impact Tuesday morning commute

By Erin Little
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you have plans for Monday evening, there will be a fall feel to the air. Expect waves of clouds and a few sprinkles. We’re watching for patchy, dense fog that could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Warmer air will slowly return between now and the end of the week. Highs will be closer to 90 degrees by Red Friday. Right now, we expect our next storm system to arrive by the weekend. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via KCTV5 News and our app.

