Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season.

The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter and reopen in May 2023.

Despite a cool and cloudy start to Labor Day, its kayak, paddle boat and canoe rentals were booked solid through most of the morning.

Will Breytspraak’s children and nephews were one group of many enjoying the lake on Monday. It was crowded, but still peaceful.

“It was just right,” he said. “We didn’t have to wait long. Lots of people out.”

It was the first time his daughters, Nell and Edie, had been out on boats at that lake.

“My arms are tired but the water’s not too cold,” Nell said.

“Once you get out the center, it’s peaceful and there’s not a lot of people around,” added Edie.

Other families picnicked, grilled, set up tents, reclined in hammocks, and walked or jogged the park’s impressive network of trails.

Brandon and Kelee Russ, who got married less than a month ago, sat on a bench together overlooking the lake. They, too, were waiting for an available kayak.

To them the cool day felt like a fresh breath of autumn, something they were both thankful for.

“The weather’s changing, so enjoy it while you can,” Brandon said.

Kelee added, “Enjoy the fall and actually being able to breathe.”

