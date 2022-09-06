Calls about bats in homes on the rise in Johnson County, but experts say it’s not uncommon

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Renay Martin of Johnson County said she was sleeping in bed when she felt something sweep across her face.

“Having a bat in the bedroom and flying on your face is... it’s crazy,” she said.

According to Martin, she did not get bitten or scratched by the bat. However, encountering one could lead to possible rabies exposure. If it happens, experts said it’s important get checked out right away.

“I would recommend that someone contact their physician, or they can contact our department and speak with someone to help them with that exposure,” said Charlie Hunt, Deputy Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Bats are usually sent to Kansas State University for rabies testing.

In the summer months, bats are often looking for a place to take their babies as they’re learning how to fly. So, if you find one in your home, it’s not uncommon.

Experts add that taking a bat out of your house is something to be careful with.

“It’s important that people not try to handle bats with their bare hands if they do find one in the home,” said Hunt.

If you find how the bat got in, like a fireplace, it’s important to find ways to keep them from coming back.

“Since then, my husband has built a cover for that opening. Since we only have a screen,” Martin said.

If a bat does end up in your home, experts say you can call animal control, pest control and even non-emergency police for help.

