1 killed, 1 injured in Labor Day shooting near 17th & Oakley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Labor Day, which left one person dead.

According to police, it happened shortly after 6 p.m. at an apartment complex near E. 17th Street and Oakley Ave.

Initially, the police said one man was wounded as a result of the shooting. He was in critical condition when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, he ultimately died from his injuries.

At 6:50 p.m., another person who was shot at this location showed up at a local hospital for treatment. That person has non-life-threatening injuries.

A blue vehicle that appeared to have had a window on the passenger side shot out could be seen at the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

