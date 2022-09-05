Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Wichita, Kansas.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 81-year-old Phillip C. Cromwell was last seen around 11 a.m. At that time, he was at his home in Wichita.

His vehicle is a black 2007 GMC Sierra pickup with the license plate “083 GNZ.” A license plate reader picked up his vehicle near Nickerson, Kansas, around 3:15 p.m.

He may be traveling to the Lyons area.

Mr. Cromwell experienced early onset dementia, according to the KBI.

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and who weighs 183 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray shirt with blue letters, and black shoes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 right away. If you have other information about Mr. Cromwell or where he might be, you are asked to call the Wichita Police Department at 316-350-3460.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.