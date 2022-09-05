Police: Suspect wanted after almost hitting Lawrence officer with car, high speed chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said a man almost struck an officer with a car Sunday afternoon, led them on a high-speed chase down I-70, crashed his stolen vehicle and then ran off.

The Lawrence Police Department stated they found a man sleeping in a running car at a car wash in the 1000 block of North 3rd Street and called for medical help, noticing he was breathing but not responding.

After the man woke up, he did not cooperate with law enforcement and drove off, almost hitting one of the police officers, the department alleged.

Once the man drove onto eastbound I-70, he led police on a chase, driving faster than 100mph, according to a release from the department.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper used spike strips on the vehicle, and the man drove over them.

However, he did not stop and continued down I-70 driving on two rims. He eventually struck a barrier and car veered off the shoulder. The man got out of the vehicle and ran into some woods, escaping the sight of law enforcement.

In the vehicle, police found heroin, marijuana packaged for sale, pills, a handgun and ammunition.

Police also found the car to be stolen out of Overland Park.

Anyone with information or who sees the man in the photo should call 911, police said.

Lawrence police also stated the man might be a match for someone wanted for a parole violation out of Illinois. (Lawrence Police Department)

