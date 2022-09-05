Pet of the Day: Grandpa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Grandpa is 11 years old. He has been with us for a year.

Overall Temperament - He is loving and affectionate and very sweet. Good with - He should be in a home with no cats, but he is good with kids! He is selective with his doggie friends so slow intros are needed Good with kids - He is good with kids! Energy Level - He likes to play and run a bit - medium energy level for an older guy! Favorite Activity - He loves to explore his yard, rides will in the car NOT good with - Does not like cats.

Grandpa is a distinguished gentleman, a sweet and gentle boy who will be glued to your side. He was found as a stray in rural Oklahoma and spent 40 days at a small shelter with no interest, just quietly watching everyone pass by him day in and day out. Since being with us, Grandpa has been named the unanimous staff favorite out of all the pups. He is the perfect amount of goofy, loving, and snuggly. He was named by his previous shelter and we always joked because he really doesn’t act old at all, let alone enough to be called a grandpa. He had a foster for a while, but he chased their cats and it just wasn’t a good fit.

Grandpa does not like cats and can be selective with his doggie friends so slow intros are needed. While in our care, Grandpa developed a cancerous growth on his tail and had to have it amputated, luckily removing all the cancer. Then Grandpa started to develop issues going pee. We spent thousands of dollars running tests and it was determined this is a neurological issue, so maybe he is a grandpa after all. Generally, Grandpa is able to pee as long as he stays on his medicine and gets long walks. Sometimes still we do have to take him to the vet for a quick catheter draining.

Please consider opening your heart and home to this sweet boy, he is so amazing and you won’t be disappointed.

To adopt or foster //Alwaysandfurever.org/forms

