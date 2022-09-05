Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing donuts in a parking lot.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died early Monday morning after he was struck by a Dodge Charger that was doing donuts in a parking lot.

The Kansas City Police Department stated just that just after midnight, two vehicles, including an orange Dodge Charger, were conducting “an illegal street racing side show” in front of a large crowd at the American Freight Warehouse parking off Front Street.

During the event, the Charger struck one of the pedestrian spectators and then drove off.

The pedestrian was initially diagnosed with non-life-threatening injuries, but was soon after rushed into surgery and died from his injuries.

The Charger driver returned to the parking lot and spoke with officers who had responded to the incident. There, the driver was taken into custody.

ALSO READ: Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — The Highway Patrol stated the woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
"The Scout" at Penn Valley Park
Kansas City among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US
FORECAST: Mother Nature provides pleasant Labor Day weather, slight chance for some showers
Bike for the Brain to benefit programs spreading awareness of mental health