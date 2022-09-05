Kansas City among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We all know how fortunate we are to live in the Heart of America and all that Kansas City has to offer.

A recent report from CNN Travel listed the City of Fountains as one of its 22 premier destinations for traveling in the United States.

Here is what the article said:

Missouri’s second largest city is all about sound and flavor. A cradle of American jazz, KC boasts more than 40 venues where you can listen to live jazz, blues and other tunes and probably as many joints offering savory, slow-smoked Kansas City barbecue. Catch a Royals game at Kauffman Stadium, compare Van Gogh and Warhol at the world-class Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, delve into history at the National World War I Museum & Memorial, the frontier-era Arabia Steamboat exhibition, or take a stroll down memory lane at Country Club Plaza (opened in 1922 as the nation’s first suburban shopping center).

Other nearby destinations referenced were the Ouchita Mountains in Arkansas, the state of Oklahoma, and Southern Illinois.

