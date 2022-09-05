FORECAST: Small chance of rain Sunday night, Labor Day looks fantastic
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A quick downpour is possible for some with a 20% chance for rain tonight.
The weather looks fantastic for your Labor Day Kansas City!
Highs tomorrow will be near 83 with partly cloudy skies. Skies will remain dry the next 5-7 days with warmer temperatures by the end the new work week ahead.
