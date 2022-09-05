FORECAST: Mother Nature provides pleasant Labor Day weather, slight chance for some showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A very seasonal afternoon is expected for us today.

Partly sunny skies with daytime highs in the lower 80s will be common with a few local areas between 85-87°. With the exit of a short wave there is still an opportunity for some isolated showers to our eastern counties this afternoon into the early evening, so don’t be surprised if you come into contact with a few showers or weak thunderstorms.

A drier more stagnant pattern takes over the Central Plains throughout the next few days, which will aid in slowly increasing temperatures back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. But thanks to a frontal boundary further south along the northern border of Texas, high humidity will be concentrated nearer the gulf coastal areas. Oppressive heat is not expected, however, we may have a heat index 1-3° above the actual air temperature throughout the week.

By this weekend, a new front and low-pressure system comes from the northwest and brings opportunities for some scattered showers and weak storm activity. At this time, severe weather activity is unlikely. It’ll aid in pulling through cooler weather.

Lower 80s will be common for the weekend,but we are expecting another bump up in temperatures to the mid-and-upper 80s by next Wednesday.

