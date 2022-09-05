Aging & Style
‘Cannoli Mobile’ stolen from Jasper’s parking lot

One of Kansas City’s iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday.
One of Kansas City's iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday.(Jasper's)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s iconic Italian restaurants was the target of criminal activity on Sunday.

The Cannoli Mobile was stolen from Jasper’s parking lot at 103rd and State Line Road.

Jasper Mirabile said the van was stolen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance video posted by Mirable shows a white vehicle approaching the fan.

Both vehicles were then seen heading east on 103rd Street.

