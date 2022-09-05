Bike for the Brain to benefit programs spreading awareness of mental health

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Bike enthusiasts can head to the Johnson County Health Center on Labor Day to help raise funds for the Mental Health America of the Heartland’s Bike for the Brain event.

“Getting out and letting people know that mental illnesses are real, they are common, they’re treatable, there’s no shame in it, and let’s get out and share that word,” president and CEO Susan Crain Lewis said. “Have a good time, get some exercise, get some sunshine, and get some community. That’s worth it right there.”

Lewis said this bike ride is challenging but fun. There are 10, 34, 55, and 66-mile route options for riders this morning and the money goes towards a variety of programs the MHA of the heartland offers.

The goal is to raise more money than in years past and her enthusiast goal is $25,000-$30,000. Their website shows they are $12,500 as of Monday morning before the ride kicks off at 8 a.m.

This is the 17th year in a row for the ride, but this year is a full transition to Mental Health America of the Heartland.

The proceeds going toward MHA of the Heartland will benefit programs that help kindergarten to 3rd-grade teachers, students and parents, suicide prevention, housing, and education for law enforcement and community groups.

Lewis said the money is vital to their mission of helping people with various mental illnesses, but that isn’t the only reason they are having this ride. She said it’s important to spread awareness about mental illness.

“There are people with diabetes who simply change their diets, there are people with diabetes who go into comas. It’s the same illness and it’s different for different people and it’s different at different times.”

Pre-registration is available at Bikeforthebrain.org. There is on-site registration also starting at 7 a.m. before the ride gets underway at 8 a.m.

