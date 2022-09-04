Aging & Style
Royals rookies put on historic performance

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., middle, is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., middle, is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run scoring Nicky Lopez, left, and MJ Melendez in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of Kansas City Royals rookies accomplished a feat never before seen in Major League Baseball history Saturday night.

In a 12-2 Royals win over the Detroit Tigers, four different rookies hit home runs for Kansas City. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the home runs by Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez were historic.

READ MORE: Royals rookies hit four home runs in 12-2 victory over Detroit

The accomplishment for the young Royals came in the same game as another for Witt Jr. His three-run home run in the top of the third inning made him the fifth player in MLB history to tally 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases during their rookie season.

Kansas City closes out its series with Detroit at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

