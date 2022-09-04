Police: Hit-and-run kills pedestrian along I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police said a hit-and-run killed a pedestrian Sunday morning on northbound I-435 Highway between Gregory and 87th Street.

The incident occurred near Oldham Road.

According to the police, the body was thrown into the left grassy median. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene.

Police said they are unsure of when the crash occurred. A passing motorist observed the body and called the police at 8:47 a.m.

Investigators do not currently have a suspect or vehicle information at this time, but said the vehicle will have heavy damage on the front end.

Detectives are asking anyone with tips to call the TIPS Hotline.

