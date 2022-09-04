One rescued following multiple-alarm fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was rescued from a multiple-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m.

The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has spread to the first floor.

One person was rescued from the building, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was upgraded to a four-alarm fire at one point during the response. Several crews remain on scene.

