Missouri State Highway Patrol cancels silver advisory
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled a silver advisory for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe Sunday morning at 12:55 a.m.
Scafe went missing at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning when he allegedly walked away from his home in the area of 39th and Crane St.
He was found safe early Sunday morning.
