Missouri State Highway Patrol cancels silver advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled a silver advisory for 86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe Sunday morning at 12:55 a.m.

Scafe went missing at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning when he allegedly walked away from his home in the area of 39th and Crane St.

He was found safe early Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Independence Police issue silver alert

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.