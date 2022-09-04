Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m.

The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has spread to the first floor.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

