Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street

Fire generic WHNS
Fire generic WHNS(MGN)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m.

The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has spread to the first floor.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

