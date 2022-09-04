Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire.
The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m.
The fire originally began in the basement of the building, but has spread to the first floor.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
