Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants

By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – It was a busy Saturday in the kitchen for District Fish and Pasta House, due in part to Black Restaurant Week.

It’s a time when many Black-owned restaurants get some extra exposure.

“Last year was good, but this year is a little better. This year I’m getting more people,” said Kiraameen Khalifah.

District Fish and Pasta first opened in the middle of Covid-19 shutdowns in 2020. It became an extension of a family business.

“This used to be a Lutfi’s Fried Fish. They closed and I re-opened as District Fish and Pasta,” Khalifah said.

Since then, Khalifah has whipped up one-of-a-kind dishes you can’t find anywhere else in the city and he won’t be stopping anytime soon.

“It’s paying off. The struggles, the long days and long nights. Seeing this now is like, ‘okay, it’s working. It’s working,’” said Khalifah.

Dozens of Kansas City restaurants are participating in Black Restaurant Week.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, less than 20% of businesses are minority-owned, so Black Restaurant Week is an opportunity to give restaurants a helpful boost.

Find a list of participating restaurants here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It was a busy Saturday in the kitchen for District Fish and Pasta House, due in part to Black...
Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., middle, is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run...
Royals rookies hit four homeruns in 12-2 victory over Detroit
Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal Resq, located...
3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the...
Bobby Witt Jr. joins the 20/20 club in first year