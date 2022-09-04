Hardin man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.

According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning as the Hardin, Missouri, man was heading northbound on Highway D just north of Old Santa Fe Trail when his 2013 Harley Davidson ran off the left side of the road and hit an embankment.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to Centerpoint Medical Center.

