Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Fatality accident on I-435 near Gregory Blvd. closes highway

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash at southbound I-435 Highway just south of Gregory Blvd. has resulted in a fatality, according to a Kansas City Missouri Police Department dispatcher.

The accident occurred at 9:13 a.m. Sunday morning.

Update: I-435 Highway is closed between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street as a result of the crash, according to Kansas City Scout.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hardin man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash
A silver alert has been issued for Kenneth R. Scafe.
Missouri State Highway Patrol cancels silver advisory
Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid...
FORECAST: Spotty showers possible Sunday morning, temperatures to remain in 80s
Over 500 local families are selling gently used items, everything from clothes and toys to...
Back to School pop-up shop assists families in need