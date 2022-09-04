Fatality accident on I-435 near Gregory Blvd. closes highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash at southbound I-435 Highway just south of Gregory Blvd. has resulted in a fatality, according to a Kansas City Missouri Police Department dispatcher.

The accident occurred at 9:13 a.m. Sunday morning.

Update: I-435 Highway is closed between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street as a result of the crash, according to Kansas City Scout.

