Fatality accident on I-435 near Gregory Blvd. closes highway
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash at southbound I-435 Highway just south of Gregory Blvd. has resulted in a fatality, according to a Kansas City Missouri Police Department dispatcher.
The accident occurred at 9:13 a.m. Sunday morning.
Update: I-435 Highway is closed between Gregory Blvd. and 87th Street as a result of the crash, according to Kansas City Scout.
